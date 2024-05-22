Industries getting support from N.S. to move towards cleaner fuels

From a release

HALIFAX: Industries, businesses and communities are starting to switch to low-carbon and renewable fuels with help from the new Clean Fuels Fund.



“Moving to cleaner fuels is part of our commitment to a greener Nova Scotia,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables.

“The Clean Fuels Fund gives our industrial and business sectors the support they need to begin making that shift toward cleaner energy. It also helps keep Nova Scotia at the forefront of exploration of green hydrogen and other clean fuels.”



The fund helps replace fossil fuels with cleaner fuels for heating, transportation and industrial processes. Options include biofuels and biomass from forestry waste products, green hydrogen and renewable natural gas.

The fund started in 2023-24 with $3 million for seven ready-to-launch projects in a quick-start stream. Another $3 million will be invested through an open call for eligible projects later this year.The Clean Fuels Fund is a commitment in Our Climate, Our Future: Nova Scotia’s Climate Change Plan for Clean Growth. The plan aims to create a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future for all Nova Scotians.

It includes initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, switch to clean energy and transportation, create a clean economy, make homes and buildings energy efficient and able to stand up to the impacts of climate change, and help Nova Scotians adapt to the changing climate.

2023-24 Clean Fuels Fund recipients:

– Balodis Inc., Pictou County – hydrogen electrolyser and dual-fuel truck conversion; $1 million

– King Freight, Pictou County – hydrogen dual-fuel truck conversion; $450,000

– Verschuren Centre, Cape Breton Regional Municipality – virtual modelling of biofuel facility; $442,000

– Town of Bridgewater, Lunenburg County – clean fuel feasibility and opportunity assessment framework; $112,500

– Pier Labs and Eastward Energy, Halifax Regional Municipality – development of safety parameters for hydrogen blending; $189,250

– Net Zero Atlantic (provincewide) – decarbonizing Nova Scotia industrial sector with hydrogen; $450,000

-Greenspring Bioinnovation (provincewide) – Phase 1 assessment of biofuel integration opportunities; $356,250



Quotes:

“The Clean Fuels Fund is a catalyst to accelerate the transition to bio-based and carbon-free fuels, particularly relevant in the path to decarbonizing industrial processes that are difficult to electrify.

This is a great step for industrials on their path to net zero.”

— Beth Mason, CEO, Verschuren Centre

“With the support of the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables and the Clean Fuels Fund, our community will be positioned to enable access to clean fuels locally and regionally.

“The results of the forthcoming Clean Fuel Feasibility and Opportunity Assessment Framework project will inform our discussions with manufacturers and suppliers of clean fuels and, over the long term, will help to attract new developments within the expanding Bridgewater Business Park at Exit 12A.”

— David Mitchell, Mayor, Town of Bridgewater

“Pier Labs is a non-profit organization dedicated to solving complex societal challenges, and our climate crisis demands cross-sector partnership, research and innovation.

“Pier Labs and Davis Pier are supporting the development of the ‘safety case’ for the blending and integration of green hydrogen within Eastward Energy’s distribution system to provide a cleaner source of energy for domestic use.

“The leadership and innovation Eastward Energy is demonstrating as we think through how to transition to a net-zero world has been exciting and encouraging to support.”

— Mike Davis, board Chair, Pier Labs

Quick Facts:

– projects can receive 75 per cent of project costs, up to a maximum of $1 million

– eligible projects include studies, facility and operations upgrades, and new infrastructure

– the Clean Fuels Fund advances action 60 under Our Climate, Our Future: Nova Scotia’s Climate Change Plan for Clean Growth



Additional Resources:

Our Climate, Our Future: Nova Scotia’s Climate Change Plan for Clean Growth:

https://climatechange.novascotia.ca/sites/default/files/uploads/ns-climate-change-plan.pdf



Green Hydrogen Action Plan: https://novascotia.ca/green-hydrogen/docs/green-hydrogen-action-plan.pdf



Natural Resources and Renewables on X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/NS_DNRR