ENFIELD: Police are continuing to investigate a serious collision involving an ATV on May1 7.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said police received a report of the collision on Renfrew Road in Enfield. Local fire services and EHS also attended.

Police were told that a male driver ran off the side of the road, hit a culvert, and was thrown from the ATV.

Const. Burns explained information that police obtained on scene.

“Upon arrival, officers met with the local fire department and EHS who transported him to the hospital,” he said.

“It is unknown at this time what the extent of his injuries are.”

He said that the investigation into the matter is ongoing.