Munden plays hero for Team N.B. to nab Para Hockey championship

PORT COLBORNE, ONT.: A Fall River para hockey player led the way as Team New Brunswick captured the Pool B Championship at the National ParaHockey championships.

Logan Munden scored the game tying goal with 3:05 left in the final period to tie the game at 2-2.

The youngster then scored the overtime winner with seconds remaining to clinch the championship for N.B. in the 3-2 victory over Manitoba.

It was played at the Vale Health and Wellness Centre in Port Colborne, Ont. on Saturday.

Munden was one of seven Nova Scotia players on the team that represented New Brunswick.

The squad also had players from Prince Edward Island on the roster.

Bernard Lapointe opened the game scoring to make it 1-0 before Manitoba scored twice in a 30 second span in the middle period to take the lead.

But the third period, Munden was the leader and led with the tying then game winner.

Overall, Munden had five goals and nine points in five games played at this years tournament.