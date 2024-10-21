Field, Durno power Junior B Pens to weekend wins in Cape Breton

CAPE BRETON: The East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins came home from a weekend road trip to Cape Breton with four points.

The Pens picked up a pair of wins over the Membertou Jr. Miners and the Strait Pirates in Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League.

East Hants earned wins of 6-4 and 6-2 in the two games on Saturday and Sunday.

They will return to the friendly confines of the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex this Friday for a date with Cole Harbour Capstone Colts.

The game is the Spooky Halloween game for the Pens. Make sure to wear your costumes to get treat bags and goodies.

Puck Drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

Against Membertou on Saturday night, Devin Meagher, and Alex Field each scored twice for the Pens in the 6-4 victory.

Blake Irvine and Jacob Sanford each had single markers for the Pens in the win.

Assists went to Hayden Tam with three helpers, and Tucker Hayse with two.

Single helpers went to Chris Caissie; Connor Pierce; Jacob Reigate; Jayson Hanson; Noah Comeau; Finley Diab; and Rylan McQuaid.

Fintan Boudreau earned the goaltending victory, turning aside 18 of 22 pucks he faced.

Lucas Fraser stopped 36 of 41 shots the Pens peppered at him.

Sunday afternoon in Port Hawkesbury, Logan Durno scored twice during a four-goal outburst for the Pens in the final frame as the visitors skated to a 6-2 win.

Also scoring for East Hants were Alex Field with two, while single markers that turned the red goal light on came from Ryan Langlois and Hayden Tamm.

Assists were credited to Chris Caissie with three. Nick Veinot and Jacob Sanford each had two helpers apiece.

Single contributions came from Langlois; Meagher; Field; Hanson; and Comeau;

Will Shields earned the win between the pipes stopping 33 shots.

Manny Strong was tagged with the loss stopping 33 on 39 shots.