Harnum, Wilkin, Sanford named to Team Atlantic U18 hockey team

BEAVER BANK/FALL RIVER: Three women hockey players form the area will be donning the Team Atlantic colours in a couple weeks time in New Brunswick.

The Team Atlantic squad was named recently by the four Atlantic hockey branches after a summer camp tryout.

The squad will take part at the U-18 National Women’s Hockey Championship, which are being held in Quispamsis, N.B.

It will run from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9 with games played at the QPlex.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Named to the team locally are Beaver Bank goalie Cicely Harnum from the MMFMHL Lindsay Surge; Hilary Wilkin of Waverley; and Claire Sanford of Fall River.

Other Nova Scotians named include:

Emma MacIntyre (Halifax, N.S.), and Rachel Walsh (Hammonds Plains, N.S.) on defence. Forwards Brooke Williams (Valley, N.S.), Hali-Rose MacLean (Antigonish, N.S.), Jaylee MacKinnon (Clark’s Harbour, N.S.), Kendall Doiron (Boylston, N.S.), and Renee Olsen (Yarmouth, N.S.).

The 20-player roster will represent Hockey New Brunswick, Hockey Nova Scotia, Hockey PEI, and Hockey Newfoundland and Labrador at the 2024 National Women’s U18 Championship.