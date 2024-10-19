From a release

HALIFAX: Nova Scotians are invited to submit their ideas for the next provincial budget during the Province’s annual budget consultation.

“As a government, we always value hearing directly from Nova Scotians who help inform our policies and decisions – shaping the next provincial budget is no different,” said Finance and Treasury Board Minister Allan MacMaster.

“We’re looking forward to reviewing ideas and solutions from Nova Scotians about what matters most to them as we create the budget for 2025-26 and beyond.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

There are several ways people can submit suggestions:

– by email at budget@novascotia.ca

– by mail to the Department of Finance and Treasury Board ATTN: Budget Consultation, P.O. Box 187, Halifax N.S., B3J 2N3

– providing them to their MLA; contact information is at: https://nslegislature.ca/members/profiles

More information about the consultation is available at: https://novascotia.ca/budget-engagement/.

The deadline for submissions is November 18.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Quick Facts:

– the latest 2024-25 budget update, in September, included the following projections:

– $15.9 billion in revenue

– $16.8 billion in expenses

– a $654.0-million deficit

Additional Resources:

Nova Scotia budget primer: https://novascotia.ca/budget/budget-primer