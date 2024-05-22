STEWIACKE: A Fall River business is expanding, bringing its’ joyful music to Stewiacke.

Joyful Sounds Music Studio, owned by Louise MacDonald, is expanding its Kindermusik reach to those in the greater Stewiacke area.

Led by Miss Ashley, Joyful Sounds will begin Kindermusik classes for babies and toddlers at Limitless Dance Company’s location.

The dance company is located at 285 George Street in Stewiacke.

Miss Ashley grew up in the Stewiacke area.

The joy of music will be available to families in the Stewiacke and surrounding areas this fall.

Registration will begin in early June. More details will follow onwww.joyfulsounds.ca .