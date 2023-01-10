OP-ED: Minister Thompson issues statement on patient’s death

From a release sent to media:

CUMBERLAND COUNTY: The following is a statement from Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family of the patient who died at Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre. This is a tragic loss, and my heart goes out to them. I understand they want answers.

Nova Scotia Health has begun an investigation, known as a quality review, into this case to determine what happened, how we can do better and what we can do to prevent it from happening in the future.

“This investigation began automatically after the patient’s death. The results will be shared with my department and with the family.

“I want to assure all Nova Scotians we remain committed to and focused on fixing our healthcare system.

“We will act on what we learn from this investigation, and we will continue to act on what we’re hearing from healthcare workers, communities and Nova Scotians.”