MAIN PHOTO: Maya MacDonald of Fall River is one of four local players named to the N.S. Ringette team for Canada Games in PEI. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: Four players from the Fall River/Windsor Junction/Beaver Bank areas have been named to the Ringette Canada Games team.

The team will represent Nova Scotia at the 2023 Canada Winter Games to be held next month in P.E.I.

The squad is made up of players who suit up for a variety of Ringette teams in the Halifax area, all who compete against each other but gained roster spots to be as one.

Named to the team from Fall River was Maya MacDonald, who will wear jersey #10. She is the athlete pictured as this stories main photo.

MacDonald is also a coach with the Nova Central U-14 Tier 2 (which The Laker News sponsors JJ Gagnon).

Also named to the team from the local area are:

Lauren Arnold of Windsor Junction (Nova Central, jersey #26); Jillian Marks of Beaver Bank (Nova Central, jersey #15); and goalie Renae Boutilier of Beaver Bank (Nova Central, jersey #31).

Other team members named to the squad include as provided by the team to us:

#1 – Maci Dobbin – Halifax Hurricanes – Halifax

#2- Catherine Landry- Harbour City Lakers- Dartmouth

#4- Amelia Fifield – Nova Central – Sackville

#9- Sarah Miller – Halifax Hurricanes- Halifax

#11- Abbey Ashton – Halifax Hurricanes – Hammonds Plains

#13- Jorryn Auffrey -Halifax

#17- Sarah MacAskill – Nova Central- Bedford

#20- Maddy Warwick – Harbour City Lakers- Dartmouth

#21- Kayla Moore – Halifax

#27- Lydia Doyle – Nova Central – Sackville

#35- Ava MacDonald – Harbour City Lakers

#66- Angelina Risser – Halifax Hurricanes – Timberlea

#77- Leah Mombourquette – Halifax Hurricanes

#97- Carly James – Harbour City Lakers – Lawrencetown

The team will begin play at the Canada Winter Games in P.E.I. on Feb. 19, 2023. Competition will wrap up for Ringette on Feb. Feb. 25.