Archibald nabs two silver medals at U.S. Paralympic skiing competition

MIDWAY, U.S.: Emma Archibald continues to reel in the hardware on the cross country skiing circuit.

Archibald, of Fall River, is a National Para-Nordic Prospects Team skier, and brought home two silver medals from the U.S. Paralympic Nordic Sit Ski Nationals and FIS Para Nordic Skiing Continental Cup on Jan. 2-3 in Utah.

She was named to the National Para-Nordic Prospects Team in 2022. The team is part of the Paralympic stream of the National Ski Team.

The objective of the Prospects Team is to develop U23 para-nordic athletes who are progressing along the national Podium Pathway and have demonstrated the potential to transition to the NextGen or higher level of the National Team.

The Para-Nordic Prospects Team Head Coach is Graham Nishikawa.

Archibald earned silver in standing sprint classic – shaving a minute off her time in the final.

During the second day of competition, the Lockview High alum finished second in the distance skate which is five kilometres in length.

Archibald in her third year on the N.S. Ski Team and in her Sophomore campaign with the University of Ottawa GeeGees Nordiq Ski Team. The GeeGees team sis coached by Sheila Kealey.

Archibald has the honour of being Assistant Captain for her university team.

She is a full-time student attending the University of Ottawa, pursuing a Bachelor of Nursing Sciences.