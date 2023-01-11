From the Cruiser – Jan. 3 – Jan. 10

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week (Jan. 3 to Jan. 10), officers from East Hants RCMP responded to 74 calls for service.

The below is one of the highlighted calls from the week, as provided by East Hants RCMP’s S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

Driving while suspended

On January 3, East Hants RCMP was conducting a check stop in the Shubenacadie area when a Hyundai Tiburon caught their eye.

The driver was approached and asked to produce his driver’s license and vehicle papers.

Police learned the driver has a revoked license.

The driver, a 24-year-old Shubenacadie man was charged and will face the courts at a later date.

East Hants Most Wanted: Colchester County ,man sought after missing court appearance

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Benjamin Steven Ash, 42 of Colchester County.

Ash was previously wanted on a warrant, which was executed by Truro police on November 2, 2022. However, he failed to appear at his latest court date.

A new warrant was issued on December 5, 2022.

Benjamin Steven Ash is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 348(1)(A) – Break and Enter

· Criminal Code Section 351(1) – Possession of Break-in-tools

· Criminal Code Section 129 (A) – Resist Arrest

These charges stem from an incident which took place in Elmsdale on November 12, 2021.

· Criminal Code Section 145(2) – Fail to Attend Court

This charge stem from an incident which took place in Shubenacadie on May 9, 2022

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Benjamin Steven Ash.

Anyone who sees Benjamin Steven Ash is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

