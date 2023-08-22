FALL RIVER: A concerned resident who lives on Thomas Lane in Fall River has begun a petition calling for a stop to the planned treated effluent pipe going into Lake Thomas.

The petition was started by Lindsey Hamilton, who lives on Thomas Lane.

The pipe with the treated effluent will come out about 200 or so metres from the spot Hamilton and 10 or so other residents that call the lane home get their drinking water.

In the petition post, Hamilton said the residents in the lane and the community group voicing their concerns don’t oppose the development itself.

“We don’t oppose the project just where they plan to dump their sewage,” Hamilton said.

She said they have been being trying to stop the treated effluent pipe from going into Lake Thomas for two years now.

Hamilton asks any who view the petition to help them from having the treated effluent land in Lake Thomas.

As of 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, the petition had almost 20 signatures.

It can be found at: https://www.change.org/p/save-lake-thomas-stop-the-carr-farm-chemical-dumping .