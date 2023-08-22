Priddle named Sport N.S. Jr. Male Athlete of the Month

WELLINGTON: A taekwondo athlete from Inner Strength TKD has been named the Jr. Male Athlete of the Month for August, sponsored by Cleve’s Source for Sports.

Jonah Priddle, who calls the Enfield area home, was named the Jr. Male recipient of the monthly award handed out by Sport Nova Scotia.

Other Cleve’s Source for Sports Athlete of the Month August recipients include: Hannah Mills (Jr. Female), and Johanna Pickart and Becca Driscoll (Team of the Month).

Priddle , 17, earned a bronze medal at the AAU Nationals, an invitation-only tournament in Florida last month.

His medal earned him an invitation to the AAU Junior Olympics/Team Trials in Iowa, where he won a silver medal.

Priddle’s result saw him named to the AAU Team, where he will compete at the international tournament and World Taekwondo training seminar in Mexico next March.

Athlete of the Month

• The Athlete of the Month program is administered by Sport Nova Scotia, whose members are eligible to nominate athletes for the awards.

• A membership committee selects the award recipients for five possible categories: Male Individual Athlete, Female Individual Athlete, Male Team Athlete, Female Team Athlete, and Team.