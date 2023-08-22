N.S. invests $600,000 towards Futurepreneur program

From a press release:

LOWER SACKVILLE: Young entrepreneurs in Nova Scotia will continue to benefit from the support of Futurpreneur through a new $600,000 investment from the province, the Minister for Economic Development announced on Aug. 21.

The non-profit organization provides collateral-free financing, mentorship and resources to diverse young entrepreneurs aged 18 to 39.

“Entrepreneurs with fresh ideas and a determination to succeed are transforming our economic landscape here in Nova Scotia,” said Economic Development Minister Susan Corkum-Greek.

“As a government, we’re striving to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, and this funding will help us achieve that by allowing Futurpreneur to continue supporting and mentoring aspiring business owners across the province.”

The investment is a three-year agreement at $200,000 per year.

Quotes:

“Today’s announcement of renewed funding from the Province is an investment in inclusive economic development at a critical time for Nova Scotia’s economy.

“We are grateful for this continued partnership, which will provide resources for Futurpreneur to help young entrepreneurs launch 120 businesses over the next three years, including increased support of equity-deserving entrepreneurs through our tailored programs for Black and Indigenous entrepreneurs.

“It’s through the success of these young entrepreneurs that we will achieve economic prosperity throughout the province for years to come.”

– Janis Nixon, Vice-President, Programs & Partnerships, Futurpreneur

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the support we got from Futurpreneur when we were getting started. We were so excited to hear about this new investment because we know first-hand that it’s not easy for young entrepreneurs.

“Futurpreneur’s support – the resources, the funding and the mentorship – can make all the difference, and now that will be available to even more people in Nova Scotia.”

– Heather Stephen, co-founder and co-owner, Apartment 3 Espresso Bar



Quick Facts:

— founded in 1996, Futurpreneur promotes entrepreneurship among youth as a critical pillar for diversifying the economy, generating employment opportunities and building a sustainable future

— Futurpreneur has helped more than 17,700 young entrepreneurs launch and grow small businesses across Canada

— in Nova Scotia, Futurpreneur has supported and mentored young entrepreneurs in launching more than 650 new businesses and has provided more than $16.5 million in collateral-free loan capital



