Peace by Chocolate, Trans Canada Trail partner to support trails impacted by flooding

HALIFAX/EAST HANTS: In a heartwarming display of solidarity and civic-mindedness, Peace by Chocolate, a

steadfast ally of Trans Canada Trail, is once again leading by example.

Following the devastating floods in Nova Scotia, Peace by Chocolate will direct proceeds from their “One Trail, One Love” chocolate bars to Trans Canada Trail’s Climate Emergency Support Fund.

The “One Trail, One Love” campaign originally launched last spring, and invited Canadians to support the Trans Canada Trail. Today, in light of recent climate events that severely damaged trails, Trans Canada Trail and Peace by Chocolate are reinvigorating that campaign by inviting people from Nova Scotia and beyond to contribute to trail clean-up efforts.

For every bar sold, a portion of proceeds will be designated to trail groups in Nova Scotia working to rebuild or repair sections of the Trail that were impacted by climate events.

“The impacts of the changing climate – including flooding and forest fires – are devastating trails across the country and limiting opportunities for active transportation, community connection, tourism and connections to nature,” says Eleanor McMahon, President & CEO of Trans Canada Trail.

“The compassionate team at Peace by Chocolate has stepped forward with unwavering support for the Trail,

embodying the true spirit of community.”

This partnership, and Peace by Chocolate’s goodwill, speaks volumes about the impact that a single gesture of kindness can have on a community – and a nationwide trail network.

“Our brand has always been about uniting people and supporting the causes that matter most to our community,” says Tareq Hadhad, Founder of Peace by Chocolate. “The trails we cherish – and the people who use them – have suffered from recent flooding.

“We understand how important trails are to people who cherish a connection to nature, and who understand the contribution they make to tourism and local

economic development.

“We see this as an opportunity to contribute to trail restoration, and to ensure trails remain the spaces for connection that we all need.”

Trail groups can apply for funding through Trans Canada Trail’s Climate Emergency Support Fund, which was recently launched to help trail groups that are facing unprecedented damage to the Trail from flooding, fire or other climate events. The Fund is available for Trans Canada Trail groups across the country that need financial support to reopen their section of the Trail.

“We’re working closely with trail groups to identify and support needs for trail restoration along our 1,200

km network of trails in Nova Scotia – some of which are currently closed,” says McMahon.

“Based on the damage we’ve seen in Nova Scotia and across Canada, we know that Peace by Chocolate’s generosity will

make a difference to the Trans Canada Trail, and to local trail groups, volunteers and trail users.

“We thank them sincerely for their support.”

Together, Trans Canada Trail and Peace by Chocolate invite Nova Scotians and trail enthusiasts from across

the country to support trails in their community by purchasing one of four trail-themed bars, available in

store or online.