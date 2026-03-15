PHOTOS: Annual Ettinger-Smith Memorial tournament kicks off

Jaxon Giles skates with the puck as the Truro goalie tries to stick check it away but is not successful and Giles would end up scoring on the next move and shot. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The annual Trevor Ettinger-Jeff Smith Memorial tournament kicked off on Saturday at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The March Break tournament will see action in U9 Intermediate; U11C; U13C; U15B; and U18 divisions.

Teams from across Nova Scotia and even some out of province squads are here competing.

The Laker News took in some of the first games on Saturday morning and here are a few photos from then in U9 INT and U11C.

Action continues all week with it wrapping up March 20.

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Max Lidstone of the Pens U9 INT skates by two Dartmouth players after a faceoff. (Healey photo)

Sydney and Tatamagouche in action in U11C. (Healey photo)

A Sackville Blue player trips up an East Hants Penguin with the puck. (Healey photo)

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A Penguin scores a goal on his shot. (Healey photo)

A Penguin carries the puck from a Sackville player behind the net. (Healey photo)

An U9 INT Penguin passes the puck during a game against Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

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A Sackville Blue player reaches out to get the puck as two Penguin look on in U9 play. (Healey photo)

The race for the puck is on. (Healey photo)

An East Hants U11C Penguin handles the puck away from the opposition. (Healey photo)