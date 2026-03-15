PHOTOS: Annual Ettinger-Smith Memorial tournament kicks off

LANTZ: The annual Trevor Ettinger-Jeff Smith Memorial tournament kicked off on Saturday at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.
The March Break tournament will see action in U9 Intermediate; U11C; U13C; U15B; and U18 divisions.
Teams from across Nova Scotia and even some out of province squads are here competing.
The Laker News took in some of the first games on Saturday morning and here are a few photos from then in U9 INT and U11C.
Action continues all week with it wrapping up March 20.
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