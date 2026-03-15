Hines OT winner puts Jr C Pens on verge of advancing to championship

The puck is fired at the net. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: The East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins are a win away from advancing to the championship final in the N.S. Jr C Hockey League playoffs thanks to Ethan Hines.

Hines scored the double overtime winner at 6:56 to lift the Pens to a hard fought 3-2 victory over Eastern Shore Mariners in Game four of the two teams best-of-seven.

Much like Matt Tkachuk did with the Florida Panthers in the playoffs a couple years ago, as soon as Hines scored he led the teammates to the dressing room without much on ice celebrating.

The goal was unassisted.

Game five in the semi-final series goes Monday night at the Keith Miller arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

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Sam Rogers scored both East Hants goals in regulation.

The Pens led 2-1 midway through the third period, before the Mariners pressured and tied it with 1:05 left in regulation.

The teams played a scoreless 10 minute first overtime period, before coming out for the 20 minute overtime ready to battle for the victory.

Assists went to Hines, Garrett MacLean, and Nathan Langille.

Gabe Rendell stopped 46 of 48 pucks fired his way for the goaltending win.