Jr B Pens lose hard fought seventh game to Lumberjacks, season comes to an end

Chris Caissie of the Pens fires the puck past the Brookfield goalie for a goal. (Healey photo)

LUNENBURG COUNTY: The hockey season has come to an early end for the East Hants Bitars Ristorante Penguins after a series loss at the hands of the South Shore Lumberjacks.

After a thrilling 1-0 win in game six in Lantz on Saturday night, forcing a seventh and deciding game, the Pens couldn’t use that momentum in Lunenburg County a day later in an afternoon game against the Lumberjacks, falling in a hard fought game 4-3.

On Saturday night, Braedy Kirton, assisted by Noah Maccallum Stokes and Chris Caissie, had the game winner, scored in the third period, and Colby Brown turned away all 45 shots he saw to even the series at 3-3.

In Lunenburg County about 15 hours later, the Jacks scored three straight after East Hants opened the scoring and then held off a valiant effort by the Pens to tie the game and force extra time.

The Pens affiliate player Chace Munden opened the scoring for the Pens.

But the Jacks’ Jackson Spragg; Will Cook; and Owen MacDermid scored to give the homeside a 3-1 lead after two periods.

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East Hants also had goals from Logan Durno and Jacob Sanford in the loss.

Assists went to Finn Diab with two, while one assist each went to Durno, Noah Hawco, Bryce Stewart, and Theo Stapleton.

Evan Amirault had the other Jacks goal.

Colby Brown turned away 29 of 33 shots sent his way.

The Pens fired 40 pucks at Jacks goalie Kegan Greencorn.

It marked the final junior hockey game for four overagers on the Pens – Captain Noah Comeau; Nik Xidos; Connor Stewart; and Nick Morin.

The team thanked their fans, supporters, and sponsors for the support this past year and look forward to being back in the Igloo on the ice next season.