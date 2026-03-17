PHOTOS: Final day of play for U9 INT, U11C teams at Ettinger-Smith tournament

A young girl shows who she is cheering for in this game. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: It was championship game day for teams in the U11C division and the final day of play for the U9 Intermediate division on Monday at the Trevor Ettinger-Jeff Smith Memorial Tournament.

The week-long event is happening at the East Hants Sportsplex in the Keith Miller Arena and Ice Pad B.

As these two age categories come to an end, teams in the U13C and U15B are moving in soon to be followed by U18 as the second half of the tournament hits the ice.

The Laker News was at the rink on Monday morning for some game action coverage.

Here are some of the better pics we took during the three games we managed to take in.

Chasing the puck. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

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A Sackville Blue player skates away from an opposing player in U9 Intermediate play. (Healey photo)

Carter celebrates a goal for the Pens. (Healey photo)

Battle for the puck in front of the net in U11C play. (Healey photo)