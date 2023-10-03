PHOTOS: Annual FRABA golf tournament a hole-in-one

OAKFIELD: Almost 60 golfers teed off at the annual Fall River & Area Business Association golf tournament last Thursday.

The tournament, in its third year, was held at the Oakfield Golf and Country Club in Oakfield.

There were a plethora of prizes to be won from the tournament, which saw many local business leaders take part.

The business community also stepped up with support from hole sponsors, to major sponsors and some were even on site for the golfers to try their hand at special events.

Organizers said the tournament was a success, and maybe the best one yet.

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Planning is already underway for the 2024 FRABA Golf tournament so stay tuned.

Funds raised from the tournament go towards the two scholarships that FRABA gives to graduating students from Lockview High and general expenses for the non-profit organization.

A hearty meal was served to the golfers following play completion.

Here are some photos we snapped during our short visit at the tournament:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Steve MacLellan was staying hydrated with water on this hot day. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Instant Imprints was on site. (Healey photo)

Saamer hits the ball. (Healey photo)

Jen Rideout of Assante and Jamie Shreenan from Topcoat Auto head out onto the course. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Pike Group – Royal LePage team was ready for a day on the links. (Healey photo)

Brandi and Jessica help register participants for the tournament. (Healey photo)