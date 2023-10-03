HALIFAX: Frank Garner was among the local residents who were inducted into the Msritime Sports Hall of Fame recently.

He was inducted as a coach, builder from his work with Cheema Aquatic Club in Waverley and the athletes they produce.

Garner, retired chair (2021) of the ICF Canoe Sprint Committee, and Executive member of the International Canoe Federation, was inducted into the Maritime Sport Hall of Fame.

Garner was the Chief canoe official for 3 Olympic games in 2000, 2004 and 2008, a technical official in Olympics (canoeing) for 2012, 2016 and 2020.

He was also the Director of Sport for the regional Commonwealth Games bids in 2006 and 2007. Garner was also an Olympic coach from 1976-1980 and head coach in the ’84 Olympics when that Canadian team won 6 medals.

All in all, the athletes he has coached, have won an impressive 50 international medals. His selfless work, which spanned over 6 decades, in the service of others, especially his nearly life-long dedication to Cheema Aquatic Club in Waverley, is commendable.

Howie Spears with his Hall of Fame award as part of Mahar’s Transfer softball team. (Submitted photo)

Several local residents, including Howie Spears of Enfield, with the Mahar’s Transfer softball team that won the 1967 Maritime Softball Championship team were inducted.

Spears mentioned every player who was on that team during his speech.

The Maritime Sport Hall of Fame is in the BMO Centre, on Gary Martin Drive in Bedford.