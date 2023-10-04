HALIFAX: The HRM issued the following advisory for upcoming road closures in the Cogswell District.

The closures will take place in two phases.

When Phase 1 begins, Cogswell Street, from Brunswick to Barrington streets, will be closed from October 18 to June 2024.

Residents may detour via Brunswick, Duke or Cornwallis streets.

To view the Halifax Transit routes that will be re-routed, visit their website.

Map 1 of the closure (HRM photo)

During Phase 1, crews will work on mass excavation, installing underground services and the construction of a new detour road that will open in conjunction with the beginning of Phase 2.

When Phase 2 begins, a new detour road connecting the new permanent Cogswell Street to Barrington Street (north) will open.

Barrington Street, from the former Cogswell Street intersection to Duke Street, will be closed from June to December 2024.

Residents may detour via Upper Water or Cornwallis streets. During this closure, the Halifax Transit Terminal on Barrington Street will be temporarily relocated.

During Phase 2, crews will work on mass excavation, installing underground services and the construction of a new transit terminal.

MAP 2

Map 2 of the closure. (HRM Image)

By implementing these closures, the municipality is able to avoid a series of rolling road closures, lane drops and other disruptive activities.

Traffic modelling has been completed and the road network can accommodate these temporary changes.

These closures will also allow the delivery of the new Barrington Street Transit Terminal 12 months ahead of schedule and will result in a more consistent and predictable road network while work progresses in the Cogswell District.

The Cogswell District project has a budget of $122.6M and will be completed in 2025.

For more information about this project, visit: halifax.ca/cogswell.