Humble Harvest Food Pantries helping those in Enfield, Elmsdale

ELMSDALE: Two local food pantries are supporting local farm markets and farmers.

Humble Harvest Nova Scotia has two food pantries in communities in the East Hants area – one in Enfield and one in Elmsdale.

The two are looked after by local resident volunteers who have them near their homes and ensure they are stocked.

The non-profit organization operates these food pantries along with many others in communities across Nova Scotia.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Humble Harvest is a food security branch associated with the not-for-profit organization The Word Hub.

It aims to bring restoration to food security and bring barrier free access to fresh food access while establishing a non-dependent relationship with its community by forming self sufficient means of providing for its cupboards.

Donations of cash go directly into supporting your local farming businesses to stock the food security cupboard; Collection of Glean aids to reduce waste on your farm; and feeding those dealing with food security issues in your own community.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Some of the food pantry items at the one on Boyd Avenue off Shamrock Lane in Enfield. (Submitted photo)

The one in Enfield is on Boyd Avenue, which is off Shamrock Lane, while the Elmsdale one is located at 280 Old Trunk Road, near Dutch Settlement.

There are many individuals and families who are making use of these free pantries daily.

“We stock them with donations from businesses and the local community,” a release from the two in East Hants said.

For more information on Humble Harvest check out their Facebook page by searching for Humble Harvest N.S.