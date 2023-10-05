From the Cruiser – Oct. 4, 2023

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 125 calls for service.

The following is a brief breakdown of the calls as provided by East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer.

ROAD SIGNS STOLEN

On September 29, general contracting company G&R Kelly Enterprises reported that eight of their road signs warning the public of a road closure in Upper Rawdon on Highway 14 were stolen.

There are no suspects identified at this time.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

TRAFFIC CHECKPOINTS

Over the past week, East Hants RCMP have been busy enforcing traffic laws.

Fifteen checkpoints were conducted along with numerous vehicle stops.

This resulted in approximately 30 summary offence tickets and written warnings.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Man wanted for failure to attend court

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of John Burris, 40, of Mill Village, NS.

John Burris was arrested and charged for possession of property obtained by crime in June 2023 but he failed to attend court as ordered.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating John Burris.

Anyone who sees John Burris is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: