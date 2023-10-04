HALIFAX: The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health said the partnership between healthcare agencies is vital to getting vaccines in the arms of Nova Scotians.

At a press briefing on the fall vaccine rollout for the flu, respiratory viruses, and COVID-19, Dr. Robert Strang answered a pair of questions from The Laker News.

There was a media question session following the briefing with reporters in the room and on the video conference by video.

“It’s critically important,” said Dr. Strang. “We’ve always relied on our partners with physicians and then starting to build in pharmacies to deliver our annual flu vaccines.”

He said that health officials have learned the value of that partnership with pharmacies and other health providers.

“We have learned the value of having a robust accessibility to the Covid vaccines in the last three years through pharmacies,” he said.

“It’s a very much preferred location for many Nova Scotians.”

“That partnership, and I thank each pharmacist and primary care provider as well as our public health folks who do the mobile units for all the work they will continue to do in making sure both vaccines are readily available for all Nova Scotians.”

Dr. Strang said it wasn’t just Nova Scotia that saw a low uptick in people taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

“That’s an interesting question,” he answered. “It’s something that was observed in every province and territory across the country.”

He thinks vaccine fatigue may have played a part int hat.

“I think there were elements of Covid fatigue,” said Dr. Strang. “It became fairly complicated on who was eligible for what dose when.

“We’re trying to simplify that program this fall and say to everybody to get a Covid vaccine, get a flu vaccine.”