East Hants, Fall River area players to hit ice with N.S. at Challenge Cup

ENFIELD/FALL RIVER: Seven hockey players from the Enfield/Lantz/Fall River and area communities will don the N.S. colours at the Atlantic Challenge Cup this Thanksgiving weekend.

The Atlantic Challenge Cup brings together the best players in various age groups together from N.S., N.B., PEI, and NL. The tournament is played in Moncton, N.B.

The players are selected from their respective teams they play with either in N.S. or elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Representing N.S. on the U15 boys team will be Noah Hawco of Enfield and Ethan Normore of Fall River.

On the N.S. U-14 boys squad will be Fall River’s Max Brien and Jayden Tillman of Windsor Junction.

Tillman plays with the Major Bantam Rangers, while Brien suits up with the Bedford Bandits in the U-15 Major Bantam League.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Meanwhile for the U-16 girls team, ACTION Benefits Lady Penguin Ellie Isenor of Elmsdale will don the N.S. jersey.

Isenor has recorded three goals and four assists in eight games with the Maritime Major Female Hockey League team.

Claire Sanford of Fall River, who is playing in Ontario with the Oakville Hornets, and Waverley’s Jessica Parsons are also on the U-16 girls team.

Follow the Challenge Cup at: https://atlanticchallengecup.ca/index.php .