MOUNT UNIACKE: RCMP are investigating the theft of two electric scooters in Mount Uniacke on Oct. 1.

East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns said police were alerted to the theft of the two scooters at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The scooters were stolen from the Mount Uniacke Irving.

“They were left outside while the two customers went in to buy something,” said Const. Burns.

He said one scooter was described as a blue and black Amazon Basics brand.

The other is a black and green Axia brand.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.