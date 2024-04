FALL RIVER: There was a lot of bunny activity at the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre in Fall River on Saturday afternoon.

It was close to a sell out for the first-ever Reading with the Rabbits fundraiser in support of 10,000 Carrots Rabbit Rescue.

Even our own Pat Healey got to read local author Heidi Tattrie Rushton’s recently released novel Pet Tales to two of the rabbits.

Video by Matt Dagley

Dougie and MacGyver didn’t want to leave our Pat Healey move. (Dagley Media photo)

The baby rabbits. (Dagley Media photo)

A participant reads with a rabbit cuddled on her lap. (Dagley Media photo)