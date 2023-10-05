Enfield man faces slew of charges after fleeing police

By
Pat Healey
-
An RCMP vehicle. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: A 25-year-old Enfield man has been charged with a slew of offences after fleeing police on Oct. 3 in Lower Sackville.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with Halifax District RCMP, said an officer observed a Cadillac driving at an excessive rate of speed on Sackville Drive.

The incident is said to have occurred at 10:50 p.m.

“The officer attempted a traffic stop but the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and fled from police,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

He said officers quickly located the vehicle, which had parked in a parking lot on Sackville Dr., and blocked it in.

Cpl. Tremblay said officers then safely arrested a 25-year-old Enfield man who was the lone occupant of the Cadillac.

“During a search of the vehicle and of the man, RCMP officers located and seized a loaded handgun, cash, cocaine, methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, score sheets, knives and cell phones,” he said.

Police say they have charged Colby James Bond, 25, with:

  • Flight from Police;
  • Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance;
  • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose (three counts);
  • Careless Use of a Firearm;
  • Careless Storage of a Firearm;
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle;
  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon;
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm;
  • Possession of Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized;
  • Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition;
  • Possession of Weapon Obtained by Commission of Offence;
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance for Purpose of Trafficking (two counts).

Bond was held in custody by police overnight.

On October 4 he was released on conditions by the court.

Bond is scheduled to return to Dartmouth Provincial Court on December 11, 2023.

File # 23-120988

