PHOTOS: FRABA holds networking and silent auction fundraiser

FALL RIVER: The smiles from the faces of business owners inside The Turtleback Bar & Grill in Fall River April 21 showed just what the first in-person event hosted by the Fall River & Area Business Association in almost two years meant.

At the event, which was also a fundraiser for community events that FRABA is involved with including two $1,000 scholarships to a graduating Lockview High students, business owners talked about what they have been up to, how they have got through the past two plus years with COVID-19 restrictions, and what’s ahead, plus more.

The event saw many business owners attend and mingle about talking with each other, while perusing the dozen or more silent auction items that were up for auction. There was plenty of fun, finger food, and a 50/50 draw as well.

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon took time out of her busy schedule to attend and hear from the business owners as well.

To find out more about FRABA check out their website at: https://www.fallriverbusiness.ca/ .

FRABA president Steve MacLellan said this was just the first of more in-person events to come. They are planning to hold their AGM in the coming weeks and are always welcoming of business owners joining the board.

Here are some of the photos The Laker News snapped at the event, while we were there: