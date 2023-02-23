PHOTOS/VIDEO: FRABA hosts Heritage Day family skate

LOWER SACKVILLE: A February holiday mainstay was back this past Monday, Feb. 20.

The annual Holiday Family skate held by the Fall River and Area Business Association 9FRABA) took place at the Sackville Arena on Heritage Day.

The one-hour free skate was sponsored by FRABA businesses Design Your Future Financial Services, and Subway.

The skate was a huge succes, accoridng to roganizers. It was very fun filled as well.

More than 50 people took the ice at the Sackville Arena for the skate, including skaters of all skill elvels. MP Darrell Samson, who hosted his own skate right after, even laced up his skates early and joined FRABA for their skate.

The skate was great as it gave those time to enjoy family time, hot chocolate, and delicious cookies.

FRABA wished to thank all those that attended and helped with this family event.

Organizers felt it was a great way to spend Nova Scotia’s Heritage Day.

The second video of some youngsters having fun on the ice.

FRABA President Steve MacLellan and MP Darrell Samson get a selfie.