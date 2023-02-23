From the Cruiser – Feb. 13-19

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the last week, February 13to February 19, East Hants RCMP responded to 74 calls for service.

The following are highlighted calls as provided by Cpl. Jared Ryan from the Enfield RCMP detachment.

SCAM LOTTO CALLS

On February 13, East Hants RCMP received a report from a resident in Mount Uniacke reporting to have received several calls from someone claiming to be the Ontario Lottery Corporation. They had informed the complainant they had won the lottery.

This call was determined to be a scam.

The RCMP is warning anyone else to be mindful of similar calls.

OFF ROAD VEHICLES IN EAST UNIACKE

East Hants RCMP received calls from concerned residents Feb. 16 regarding the use of off road vehicles near Lakefield Drive in East Uniacke.

This is an ongoing problem where there have been multiple reports to the police.

If anyone has an information on whom the individuals are involved, they are encouraged to call the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 and provide the identity of those responsible so police can follow up.

CELL PHONE TICKETS

Police issued violation tickets to several drivers on Hwy 102 near Shubenacadie for the use of their cellphones while driving on Feb. 16.

BREAK-AND-ENTER

On February 16, East Hants RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter/theft in Elmsdale.

The incident is reported to have occurred at a new warehouse under construction in the Elmsdale Industrial park.

Several tools were stolen along with a generator valued over $2,000.

The investigation is still ongoing.

East Hants Most Wanted: Indian Brook man wanted on province-wide warrant.

East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Jerome Paul, last known address as located in Indian Brook.

Jerome Paul is charged with :

· Criminal Code Section 334(b) – Theft under $5000; (two courts)

· Criminal Code Section 355(B) – Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000; (two counts)

· Criminal Code Section 348(1)(A) – Break and Enter with Intent;

The charge stems from property crime occurrences which took place in Lower Sackville and Rawdon between April and July 2022.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Jerome PAUL.

Anyone who sees Paul is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call the police immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call the Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip @ www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.

