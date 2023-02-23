PHOTOS: Enfield Rugby Club’s Sweetheart 7s makes a return

LANTZ: An annual February tradition returned last weekend to the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The Sweetheart 7s rugby tournament, put on by the Enfield RFC club, took place in the Fieldhouse Dome attached to the Sportsplex. It is a Valentines Day ritual in the area.

The day-long tournament saw teams from across N.S., including those out of Riverlake RFC; St. F.X., and Acadia to name a few teams, come to tackle each other in rugby 7s action.

Here are some action photos from three of the 7s games that we covered during our 90 minutes at the Fieldhouse Dome in Lantz. (The Dome is hard to get action shots so we did the best we could).