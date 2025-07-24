Photos/Video: Monster Trucks set for three action packed shows at Speedworld

Grave Digger's founder Dennis Anderson will be the guest judge at this weekend's World Series of Monster Trucks visit at Scotia Speedworld. Here Pat Healey interviews him. (Dagley Media photo)

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: It will be an exciting three days of Monster Truck action at Scotia Speedworld.

The NAPA Auto Parts World Series of Monster Trucks takes to the track near Halifax Stanfield Airport for three shows July 25, 26, and 27.

Show times are 5 pm with a pit party, with the action starting at 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday see the pit party’s at 12 noon and show time at 2 p.m.

All shows run about two hours in length.

Tickets are available at https://www.showpass.com/napa-auto-parts-world-series-of-monster-trucks-2025-4/ .

Our Pat Healey stopped by to check out what’s in store this year.

He spoke with Promoter Mike James and Grave Digger founder Dennis Anderson on what fans can expect.

Video sponsored by Maritime Car Wash

Video by Matt Dagley

Some of the trucks to perform are tuned up on media day. (Dagley Media photo)

RedNeck is one of the trucks people can ride on during the pit party’s. (Dagley Media photo)

Promoter Mike James is interviewed about the weekend event in front of Scarlet Bandit at Scotia Speedworld. (Dagley Media photo)

The cars from Kenny U-Pull that will be crushed during the World Series of Monster Trucks at Scotia Speedworld from July 25-27. (Dagley Media photo)