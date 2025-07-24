Photos/Video: Monster Trucks set for three action packed shows at Speedworld

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: It will be an exciting three days of Monster Truck action at Scotia Speedworld.
The NAPA Auto Parts World Series of Monster Trucks takes to the track near Halifax Stanfield Airport for three shows July 25, 26, and 27.
Show times are 5 pm with a pit party, with the action starting at 7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday see the pit party’s at 12 noon and show time at 2 p.m.
All shows run about two hours in length.
Tickets are available at https://www.showpass.com/napa-auto-parts-world-series-of-monster-trucks-2025-4/ .
Our Pat Healey stopped by to check out what’s in store this year.
He spoke with Promoter Mike James and Grave Digger founder Dennis Anderson on what fans can expect.
Check out our video story down below.
Video sponsored by Maritime Car Wash
Video by Matt Dagley
