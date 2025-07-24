Police charge youth after multiple people pepper sprayed at Truro grocery store

A Truro Police vehicle sits outside its headquarters. (Town of Truro photo/submitted)

TRURO: A youth has been charged following a pepper-spraying incident at a local grocery store in Truro.

Truro Police say on July 21 they responded to an incident involving someone being pepper sprayed at the Superstore in Truro.

The call occurred at approximately 11:12 a.m.

Upon arrival, Truro Police officers identified multiple victims affected by the pepper spray.

EHS attended to render assistance.

On July 22 through the course of the investigation, a suspect was identified.

The suspect has been charged for possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of prohibited weapon, and assault with weapon causing bodily harm x 5.

The identity of the accused is withheld as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Truro Police Service is requesting anyone else who was present during this incident and was affected by the spray to call 902-895-5351.

Please reference file number 2025-1044277.