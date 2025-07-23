Chute to compete for Canada at IWWF U21 waterski championships

Olivia Chute. (Submitted photo)

CALGARY, ALTA.: A waterskier from Fall River is among three Nova Scotians competing with Team Canada next week in Calgary, Alta.

Olivia Chute from Fall River is on the Canadian squad that will compete at the 2025 IWWF World U21 Waterski Championships.

Chute is set to compete in trick and women’s slalom.

It will take place from July 31 to Aug. 3 at Predator Bay Water Ski Club in Calgary, Alta.

The other two Nova Scotians on the team are: Darah Lachance in women’s slalom and wildcard athlete Easton Graves who will compete in men’;s slalom.

The list of the team is as follows:

Team Athletes:

• Nellie Allard (QC) – Women’s Slalom, Trick, Jump

• Jacob Chambers (BC) – Men’s Slalom, Trick, Jump

• Olivia Chute (NS) – Women’s Slalom, Trick

• Kate Pinsonneault (BC) – Women’s Slalom, Trick, Jump

• Charlie Ross (ON) – Men’s Slalom

• Hannah Stopnicki (QC) – Women’s Slalom, Trick

Individual Athletes:

• Evan Kraus (AB) – Men’s Slalom, Trick

• Darah Lachance (NS) – Women’s Slalom

• Megan Pelkey (AB) – Women’s Slalom, Trick, Jump

Wild Card Athletes:

• Carly Bonham (AB) – Women’s Slalom

• Easton Graves (NS) – Men’s Slalom

• Enzo Kristian (SK) – Men’s Slalom, Jump

The U21 waterski championship team for Canada. (Submitted photo)