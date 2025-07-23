The Laker News

New dugouts at Field 2 in Mount Uniacke

ByPat Healey

Jul 23, 2025 #East Hants, #fastpitch, #Mount Uniacke, #Municipality of East Hants, #Uniacke Mustangs
New dugouts installed in Mount Uniacke. (Submitted photo)

MOUNT UNIACKE: New dugouts have been installed at Field 2 in Mount Uniacke.

The Uniacke Mustangs softball team posted about the new dugouts being installed on their Facebook page this week.

They noted the funding support from the Municipality of East Hants District Recreation fund, the two Mount Uniacke area councillors, Elie Moussa and Michael Perry.

(Submitted photo)

The post also acknowledged the support of the province’s Community Recreation Capital Grant and the staff that assisted the group.

“A huge shout out to the tireless efforts of our small but dedicated volunteers and our great vendors,” the post added.

In concluding their post, the group said that in the past three years the community organization has put more than $80,000 into upgrades at these facilities.

