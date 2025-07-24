The Laker News

FGI Pro Stock Tour heads to PEI for first of two visits this weekend

ByPat Healey

Jul 24, 2025 #Ashton Tucker, #Braden Langille, #Cory Hall, #East Hants, #Gage Gilby, #Maritime Pro Stock Tour, #Oyster Bed Speedway, #PEI, #Steve Lively
Gage Gilby in the 25G leads Sam Rogers in the 0 out of turn two during a Kenny U-Pull 150 heat race. (Healey photo)

OYSTER BED BRIDGE: The Fort Garry International Pro Stock Tour is headed to Oyster Bed Speedway this Saturday for the BJ’s Truck Centres 150.

This will be the Series first of two visits this season to scenic Prince Edward Island.

The BJ’s Truck Centre 150 marks round five of 10 for the elite touring series. Atlantic Tiltload Heat Races will kick-off racing action at 6:00pm.

With three wins under his belt Cory Hall (Jolicure, NB) sits on top of the championship standing.

Fellow New Brunswicker Ashton Tucker (Miramichi, NB) is also having a stellar season and is just 10 markers behind Hall.

Reigning Tour champion Jarrett Butcher (Porter’s Lake, NS) currently holds third but is just 5 points behind Tucker.

Austin MacDonald (Pictou, NS) and 2024 Rookie of the Year, Gage Gilby (Enfield, NS) are well within striking distance of the top three and hold fourth and fifth position in the championship chase as we enter the BJ’s Truck Centre 150.

Braden Langille in the no. 26 and Steve Lively in the no. 30 are also expected to take the green flag in Oyster Bed.

Also on the racing card Saturday are Street Stocks, Bombers (six-cylinders), Outlaws (Hondas) and Mini Stocks. 

Tickets for the BJ Truck Centre’s 150 will be available at the gates on race day only. Adult tickets are $30.00, youth (8-15yrs) are $10.00, 7 and under are free. Pit admission is $40.00.

EXPECTED ENTRY LIST – BJ’s Truck Centre 150 (as of July 23)

#01 – Troy Burke – Sherwood, PE

#07 – Allison MacKinnon – Oyster Bed Bridge, PE

#0 – Sam Rogers – Lower Onslow, NS

#2 – Ashton Tucker – Miramichi, NB

#11v – Jordan Veinotte – Porter’s Lake, NS

#16 – Dylan Gosbee – Cornwall, PE

#18 – Darren MacKinnon – Charlottetown, PE

#25 –Ryan VanOirschot – Antigonish, NS

#25G – Gage Gilby – Enfield, NS

#26 – Braden Langille – Shubenacadie, NS

#28 – Matt Palmer – Lot 16, PE

#30 – Stephen Lively – Shubenacadie, NS

#32 – Chris Hughes – Brackley Beach, PE

#36 – Gary Elliott– Truro, NS

#40 – Robbie MacEwen – Charlottetown, PE

#51 – Mark Leclair – Brackley Beach, PE

#54 – Jarrett Butcher – Porter’s Lake, NS

#83 – Cory Hall – Jolicure, NB

Stay tuned to www.maritimeprostocktour.com for all the latest news or follow us on Twitter, Facebook Instagram or TikTok@prostocktour.

By Pat Healey

