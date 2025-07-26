Nova Scotia’s Special Olympics Summer Games kicks off at StFX

Photo: Athletes Christian Gerro (left) and RJ Pitts, both from Eastern Highlands, carry the torch in the opening ceremonies held Thursday evening at StFX. (Lyndsay Doyle photo)

ANTIGONISH: St. Francis Xavier University is pleased to host the 2025 Special Olympics Nova Scotia Summer Games.

Opening ceremonies kicked off on Thursday night, as more than 1,000 athletes, coaches, staff, and volunteers prepare for three days of competition and fun.

“It’s an honour to host the Special Olympics Nova Scotia Summer Games,” said Bob Hale, StFX assistant Vice President Administration and Ancillary Services.

“The athletes’ efforts are inspiring and to watch their dedication turn into extraordinary achievements, is remarkable.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

“This event is inspirational, educational and a testament to what can happen when good people work together,” said Mike Greek, CEO of Special Olympics Nova Scotia.

“Our great partners such as our friends at StFX and the hundreds of volunteer coaches and organizers will deliver a life changing event with lifelong memories,” he added.

“Special Olympics thanks you all for helping change the lives of our amazing Special Olympics athletes!

Sporting events include Bocce, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Soccer, Basketball, Swimming, Golf, Healthy Athletes, Athlete’s Dance and Athletics.

This is StFX’s fourth time hosting the summer games.

The Special Olympic Games held at StFX will serve as qualifiers for the 2026 National Summer Games taking place in Medicine Hat, Alberta in August 2026.