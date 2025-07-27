Hall keeps on winning; Langille, Gilby earn top 10 results at Oyster Bed Speedway

Cory Hall in the no. 83 (outside lane) tries to make a pass on Ashton Tucker during heat racing at Oyster Bed Speedway on Saturday evening. Hall won his fourth Pro Stock tour race in five races taking the PEI race. (Healey photo)

OYSTER BED SPEEDWAY, PEI: The winning ways continued for Cory Hall on Saturday night at Oyster Bed Speedway in P.E.I.

Hall led the most laps as he picked up his fourth win in five races this season on the Fort Garry Industries Maritime Pro Stock Tour.

And to think Hall, had said he was only running part time.

At the start of the year, Hall, a wheelman for King Competition, had put out a schedule that listed just six races on the Pro Stock Tour schedule as ones he would be at.

Well, his hot driving has those plans changing, and the rest of the competition in the field better be wary and ready.

Before a large crowd on a Saturday evening, and with four local shows having been part of the card as well, Hall pulled away from Charlottetown’s Darren MacKinnon in the no. 18 on the final restart with 14 laps remaining.

MacKinnon finished second with Ashton Tucker (Miramichi, NB) grabbing the final podium position from early lap leader Dylan Gosbee (Cornwall, PE).

Gosbee finished fourth ahead of fellow Islander Robbie MacEwen (Sherwood, PE)

Chris Hughes (Brackley Beach, PE), Braden Langille (Shubenacadie, NS) and Gosbee won their respective Atlantic Tiltload heat races, which set the field for the BJ’s Truck Centre 150.

Braden Langille and Jordan Veinotte battle. (Healey photo)

Langille wheeled the no. 26 Coldstream Chill Pop hot rod to an eighth place finish.

After tangling with Jarrett Butcher with 14 to go, and accidentally involving the 11V, Gage Gilby of Enfield turned in a 10th place finish in the no. 25G.

Shubenacadie’s Steve Lively drove the no. 30 to a 13th place finish among the 19 starters on this night.

Dylan Gosbee in the no 16 leads Gage Gilby in the 25G out of turn four at Oyster Bed Speedway on Saturday. (Healey photo)

Additional contingency cash and prizes were also awarded too:

Eastlink Fastest Lap Award: Cory Hall

R&D Performancentre Most Laps Led Award: Cory Hall

Swift Springs Hard Charger Award: Darren MacKinnon

QA1 Free Pass Award: Gary Elliott

Fivestar Hard Luck Award: Ryan VanOirschot

Lucas Oil Rookie of the Race: Matt Palmer

The no. 32 of Chris Hughes leads Troy Burke during a heat race at OBS on Saturday. (Healey photo)

The unofficial finishing order was:

1st – #83 Cory Hall

2nd – #18 Darren MacKinnon

3rd – #2 Ashton Tucker

4th – #16 Dylan Gosbee

5th – #40 Robbie MacEwen

6th – #32 Chris Hughes

7th – #11v Jordan Veinotte

8th – #26 Braden Langille

9th – #51 Mark LeClair

10th – #25g Gage Gilby

11th – #36 Gary Elliott

12th – #0 Sam Rogers

13th – #30 Stevie Lively

14th – #28 Matt Palmer

15th – #54 Jarrett Butcher

16th – #25 Ryan VanOirschot

17th – #07 Allison MacKinnon

DNS – #01 Troy Burke (Engine)

The Fort Garry Industries Pro Stock Tour races back to Scotia Speedworld for the Summer Clash 250 presented by Superior Foundations and Atlantic Tiltload.

Tickets are available by heading to EventBrite.ca for the August 8-9 event in the shadows of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

