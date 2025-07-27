WJCC campers get shown skills by Team N.S. girls baseball players

A young WJCC camper fields the ball during some practicing with Team N.S. girls baseball players. There were three different stations that the campers got to try out. (Healey photo)

WINDSOR JUNCTION: Young campers at Windsor Junction Community Centre (WJCC) had some special guests visit them on Thursday.

The guests were members of the Nova Scotia Canada Games girl’s baseball team, several of them locally and who have played in the LWF Baseball Association. They came to the summer camp on a beautiful sizzling summer day to highlight what baseball is all about and even pique the interest in the sport for some.

This year’s Canada Games will mark the first time girls’ baseball will be part of it, and that’s not lost on three of the girls who spoke to The Laker News.

“I grew up going to the WJCC camps and playing ball on these fields, so it was almost super nostalgic to be playing with all these kids,” said Iris Long, of Fall River.

“It was super fun to have the opportunity to share my skills with them.”

The 2025 Canada Games is set to be held next month in St. John’s, NL.

Olivia Warford, who also calls Fall River home, said it was fun to give the kids a chance to play ball.

“It was nice to allow them to play a sport I fell in love with and have played since I was three,” she said. “I just want to give them the opportunity to see how good the sport is.”

Addison Lee has played ball multiple times a week at WJCC growing up.

“It feels good to give back to these kids,” said Lee, who lives in neighbouring Lower Sackville.

Practicing hitting the ball. (Healey photo)

A young girl reaches up to grab the throw from one of the Team N.S. girls baseball players during a demonstration. (Healey photo)

Coach Dean Lee talks to campers at one of the stations about baseball. (Healey photo)

Now switching focus, the three said they are ready for Canada Games, which is fast approaching.

Lee said the team has more than 200 hours in training and is doing quite well in league play so far.

“We’re super pumped, and we’ve been putting in a lot of work,” said Long. “We can’t wait to get to the Games and display our talents.

“We’ve been playing in the boys league and whooping their butts,” added Warford.

Team Nova Scotia will begin play on the baseball diamond at the Canada Games on Aug. 19 against New Brunswick at 10 a.m. NL time.

A big catch in the outfield by this youngster. (Healey photo)

This kid takes a hard swing at the ball during this session. (Healey photo)

A big catch by this camper during this session as some Canada Games girls baseball players from Team N..S look on. (Healey photo)