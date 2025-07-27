Man charged in thefts of vehicles, other offences in HRM, Colchester counties

East Hants RCMP cruiser at an event in Enfield. (Healey photo)

HALIFAX COUNTY/COLCHESTER COUNTY: Police in Colchester County, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, Truro Police Service, and other policing support units collaborated to arrest and charge a man for robbery and other offences after a theft of a truck in Truro.

On July 23 at approximately 10:40 a.m., Colchester County District RCMP learned from Truro Police Service (TPS) that a truck, reported stolen from Truro that morning, was in Colchester County.

RCMP Air Services was called to support general duty officers in locating the vehicle and the man involved.

Investigators then learned the truck had been abandoned in Carrolls Corner.

The man involved was now believed to be in a different vehicle, a grey GMC Sierra, that had just been reported stolen.

Officers located the GMC Sierra in Valley and monitored the vehicle until it was safely disabled in Crows Mills using a spike belt.

The driver attempted to flee from police on foot. He was located and arrested in Belmont by RCMP Police Dog Services with continued support of RCMP Air Services.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the arrest and was transported to hospital by EHS.

Jarom Merriam, 41, of Pictou, is charged with the following offences, which occurred in RCMP areas: Flight from Peace Officer, Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance (motor vehicle), Uttering Threats, Mischief (two counts), Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, and Assaulting a Peace Officer (two counts). Additional charges from TPS are associated to the initial robbery.

Merriam had a first court appearance on July 24 at Pictou Provincial Court and remains in custody pending future court appearances.

The investigation into the theft of the GMC Sierra truck is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.

The Colchester RCMP Community Action Team is leading the ongoing investigation into offences that occurred in Colchester County with support from TPS, Pictou County District RCMP, Cumberland County District RCMP, East Hants District RCMP, RCMP Police Dog Services, and RCMP Air Services.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is leading the investigation into the theft of the GMC Sierra.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820 or local police.

To remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2025-1056806