Dollar Lake to get $1.6 million in upgrades

Dollar Lake will be getting $1.6 million in upgrades. (Submitted photo)

WYSE’S CORNER: Dollar Lake Provincial Park will be receiving almost $2 million in upgrades that will allow it to be more welcoming and a comfortable experience for visitors, the MLA for the area announced on Thursday.

Scott Armstrong, the representative for Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley, said the province will be making a $1.6 million investment that will support campsite upgrades, paved parking lots, a new washroom and lifeguard building, improvements to concession areas, and accessibility improvements to the day-use area and beach access, improving visitor experiences and ensuring sustainable access to Dollar Lake’s natural beauty.

“The multi-year redevelopment at Dollar Lake Provincial Park is fantastic news for families and outdoor enthusiasts,” said MLA Armstrong.

“These thoughtful enhancements will preserve the park’s natural beauty and the addition of serviced campsites make it an even more inviting destination for all.”

This local project is part of a broader investment in 16 provincial parks across Nova Scotia, under the government’s $13.8 million capital plan focused on enhancing visitor experience and improving park infrastructure.

This includes water and sewer system upgrades at camping parks, washroom improvements, trail enhancements, and parking lot redevelopments, investments all aimed at improving visitor safety, comfort, and access.

More than one million people visited provincial parks in 2024, a record that underscores their importance to both recreation and rural tourism.

Visitors are reminded to follow provincial burn restrictions. Campfires are banned in day-use parks and only allowed at camping parks during approved hours, based on the BurnSafe map. Violations may result in a $25,000 fine.

For more details on park upgrades across the province, visit: parks.novascotia.ca