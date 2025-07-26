Province announces improvements to Hwy 102 in Colchester County

Public Works Minister Fred Tilley at Ledwidge Lumber in Enfield. (Healey photo)

COLCHESTER COUNTY: Nova Scotians will soon have a better, safer drive along a well-used section of Highway 102 near Truro.

The Department of Public Works will repave about 13 kilometres of the southbound lanes from the Millbrook interchange (Exit 13) to the Shortts Lake Road overpass.

“This is one of the busiest stretches of road in the province and a key route for trade and tourism,” said Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley MLA Scott Armstrong, on behalf of Public Works Minister Fred Tilley.

“The thousands of people who travel this highway every day deserve to know it is safe and being well maintained.”

A tender will be issued in the coming days, and the project is expected to be complete by late fall.

Quick Facts:

– the government has committed $161 million for asphalt and resurfacing of highways

and roads this year in the five-year highway plan

– similar projects have been announced as part of 100-series highway improvements for Highway 125 in Cape Breton, Highway 102 in Hants County, Highway 105 in Inverness County, Highway 101 in Annapolis County and Highway 104 in Antigonish County

– the road-building industry creates more than 6,000 direct and 3,000 indirect jobs each year in Nova Scotia.



