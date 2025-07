RCMP badge. (Police photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Logan Cameron Saucier has been located and safely arrested.

The 24-year-old of Lower Sackville is facing charges of:

Failure to Comply with a Court Order (two counts)

Failure to Comply with a Probation Order.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their support in locating and arresting Saucier.

File # 25-39815

