Fun filled weekend at Keloose 2025 fast approaching

The Teddy Bear clinic from Fall River Animal Hospital was a popular event for the kids at Keloose 2024. This year's weekend festival is planning to be very fun-filled. (Healey file photo)

WINDSOR JUNCTION: In just a month’s time, a fun filled weekend is set to take place in Windsor Junction/Fall River.

Organizers are putting the final touches on Keloose 2025, which will take place August 22-24.

The current schedule has been posted on several Facebook community pages.

Some events may be subject to change so keep an eye on the Keloose Facebook page for official updates.

Organizers say that almost all of the events will be free to the community.

The weekend begins with movie night under the stars at the WJCC. That will run from 8-10 p.m.

At about the same time, The Right Swipes will be performing at the adult dance at the LWF Hall on Fall River Road.

The performance will run from 8 pm to 12 a.m.

On Saturday, Kids Day at Keloose, will see the annual and short Kids Parade kick things off at 10:30 a.m.

The Kids Parade will go from Fall River School of Performing Arts to the WJCC, which will elad to Kids Fun day getting going at the WJCC from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kids Fun day will feature dunk tank, bouncy castles, tie-dye station, canteen, face painting, BBQ, Halifax Search and Rescue, and a fire truck from Station 45 Fall River.

Continuing the Saturday fun, Keough Stables from Windsor Junction will be on site from1 1:30 to 1:30 for Pony Rides.

Fall River Animal Hospital will be at Keloose Kids Day at the WJCC for their Teddy Bear Clinic from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

From 1”30 to 2:30 kids can have some Science fun with Mad Science Maritimes at the WJCC.

From 6 to 9 p.m. a youth dance is scheduled for the LWF Hall in Fall River.

Sunday will mark the final day of Keloose 2025 and it plans to be a jam packed fun day, culminating with the always spectacular fireworks show.

At 9 a.m. the Pancake breakfast will run at the LWF Hall in Fall River. It will go until 10:30 a.m.

From 12-3 p.m. the Community Vendor Market will take place, also at the LWF Hall, which is at 843 Fall River Road in Fall River.

At 11-3:30 p.m. the Skate Jam will take over the skate park at the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre in Fall River.

Beginning at 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Food trucks will open up to serve those attending events at the WJCC.

Among the food trucks scheduled are Mr. Smooth; Abhi’s Curry & More; Miller’s Gourmet to Go; and Roll on Two Chimney Cakes.

The evening musical entertainment will begin at 4 p.m. featuring the Joyful Sounds Pop Academy band and local singer Sylvie Aulenback.

The Homewreckers will hit the stage at 7 to 9 p.m. for their concert to get the crowd warmed up for the fireworks show, which will cap Keloose 2025 off from 9-9:15.