Canada’s Great Backyard BioBlitz set to take place July 28 to Aug. 4

Participants in the 2023 NCC Backyard BioBlitz. (Photo by DennisMinty)

EAST HANTS: From balconies to backwoods, a cross-country nature challenge is calling on people to document the species they encounter and help scientists monitor biodiversity across the country.

The Big Backyard BioBlitz, hosted by the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC), returns for its fifth year from July 28 to August 4.

Open to everyone, the Big Backyard BioBlitz is a week-long community science event that empowers people to identify and record wildlife and plant species wherever they are – whether in a backyard, city park, along hiking trails or at one of NCC’s nature reserves.

Using a smartphone, tablet or digital camera, participants can snap photos or make audio recordings and upload their findings to contribute to a growing database of biodiversity.

The Big Backyard BioBlitz is for all ages.

In the 2024 event, nearly 7,700 photos of plants and animal species were submitted in the Atlantic Provinces, over 5,200 of which were in Nova Scotia.

This information benefits the Nature Conservancy of Canada and other land use managers to inform the migration of species and where further conservation needs to take place – or where invasive species need to be removed/managed.

This information is widely used by municipalities, conservation biologists, foresters and scientists who can’t be behind every tree and stream.

To learn more and register, people can visit backyardbioblitz.ca.

Participants can also download learning activities for younger naturalists from the website’s Kids’ Corner, such as scavenger hunt bingo, word searches, colouring pages and other activities for kids.

This year’s extended format is designed to give participants greater flexibility, including families enjoying the long weekend and workplaces looking to connect with nature as a team.

It’s an invitation to be part of something big, to pause, and explore the natural beauty around us – something we often overlook in the rush of daily life.

“Whether you’re a nature newbie, a budding naturalist, or a seasoned observer, your contributions matter, said Mark Frank, development officer with Nature Conservancy of Canada in Atlantic Canada.

“Through this crowd-sourced effort, each observation helps researchers and conservationists better understand local biodiversity, detect invasive species, and track changes over time, especially in the face of climate change.”

Since the event began, over 193,000 observations have been submitted by participants, documenting more than 8,600 species, including many that are rare, at-risk, or endangered.

Scientists can’t be everywhere, and the data collected contributes to conservation planning, species protection, and ecosystem monitoring. These discoveries provide a snapshot of what is happening in communities and on the ground.

It gives NCC valuable information on the range and migration of species as we support adequate habitats and resilient landscapes.

“It is inspiring to see people of all ages generously volunteer their time, and rediscover the wonders of the natural world, often right outside their door,” said Andrew Holland, national media relations director.

“By taking part in the BioBlitz, you’re not only having fun and learning something new, but you’re actively contributing to a national effort to better understand and protect biodiversity.”

Participants are encouraged to share their sightings on social media, using the hashtag #NCCBioBlitz.

NCC’s 2025 Big Backyard Bioblitz is being supported by presenting sponsor Manulife.

