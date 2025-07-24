Bridge repairs among upgrades coming to Laurie Park, province announces

The bridge at Laurie Park in Grand Lake will be getting some upgrades. (Healey photo)

GRAND LAKE: Visitors to Laurie Provincial Park will soon enjoy a more welcoming experience, Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank MLA Brian Wong announced Thursday.

A $50,000 investment from the Houston Government will support complete bridge repairs at the Park, improving visitor safety and reliable access to the Park.

“The bridge is essential for safe access to Laurie Park,” said MLA Wong.

“These repairs ensure visitors can continue to enjoy this peaceful lakeside destination without safety concerns.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

This local project is part of a broader investment in 16 provincial parks across Nova Scotia, under the government’s $13.8 million capital plan focused on enhancing visitor experience and improving park infrastructure.

This includes water and sewer system upgrades at camping parks, washroom improvements, trail enhancements, and parking lot redevelopments, investments all aimed at improving visitor safety, comfort, and access.

More than one million people visited provincial parks in 2024, a record that underscores their importance to both recreation and rural tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Visitors are reminded to follow provincial burn restrictions.

Campfires are banned in day-use parks and only allowed at camping parks during approved hours, based on the BurnSafe map.

Violations may result in a $25,000 fine.

For more details on park opening dates and upgrades across the province, visit: parks.novascotia.ca