Community planning fundraiser in support of Beaver Bank girl battling cancer

A BBQ fundraiser is being organized for Aug. 9 at Acadia Park in support of young Isla Rahal, of Beaver Bank. Isla is battling neuroblastoma for a second time in her young life. (Submitted photo)

BEAVER BANK: For the second time in her short life, a young from Beaver Bank girl is bravely battling neuroblastoma.

Isla Rahal was first diagnosed at just three-and-a-half years old, the little warrior princess fought with extraordinary strength, supported by the incredible teams at the IWK and SickKids in Toronto, and above all, by her devoted family, her parents, Justin and Courtney, and her younger sister, Mara.

Now six years old and enjoying her first year of school, Isla and her loved ones were devastated to learn that a tumor from one of the original sites has returned, and it is aggressive.

This means a return to intensive treatments, hospital stays, and countless appointments.

Recent scans showed that her latest chemotherapy was not effective, and the tumor is continuing to grow.

The care team at the IWK has developed a new treatment plan, and Isla continues to face this battle with courage and resilience.

Through it all, Isla’s parents Justin and Courtney, and sister Mara have shown what it means to be a truly remarkable family.

The family has always been thinking of others, constantly showing up for their community, and now walking through a hard chapter in their life yet again with unwavering love, strength, and grace.

The Rahal family. (Submitted photo)

As they take time away from work to be by Isla’s side every step of the way, the community is stepping up to do its part, and ease their financial burden.

A fundraising BBQ is being planned for Aug. 9 at Acadia Hall/Park in Lower Sackville.

The fundraiser will see there be hot dogs; hamburgers; drinks; face painting; and music, organizers tell The Laker News.

It will run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Acadia Hall, located at 650 Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville.

There is also a GoFunmdMe currently underway for Isla and her family. It can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/islas-big-battle .