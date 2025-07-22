Police investigating armed robbery in Colchester County

The armed robbery suspect. (RCMP photo)

BIBLE HILL: RCMP in Colchester County are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early in the morning on July 21 at a Lower Truro gas station.

In a release, Colchester County RCMP said that at at approximately 12:35 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Robie Street business involving a utility knife.

“Investigators learned that a man entered the store wearing a mask and demanded money from the till and cigarettes while holding the weapon,” police said.

The man placed the money into a garbage can then left the store on foot.

He went eastbound on Robie St., carrying the garbage can.

There were no other people in the store at the time of this incident.

The employee did not report any injuries.

The man is believed to be between 5″8 and 5″10.

He was wearing a green bucket hat, a long green coat that went to below the knees, black pants, black rubber boots, and a mask covering his face.

RCMP Police Dog Services attended the initial call to support Colchester County District RCMP.

The file is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact police, including people who recognize the subject or who have dashcam or surveillance video of the area around Robie St. from Meadow Dr. to Marshland Dr. around the time of this incident.

Contact the Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2025-1042810